Previous
Next
Purple and Pink by homeschoolmom
Photo 650

Purple and Pink

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to continue with my challenge from last week, ink in water, and do a mix of inks. This is one of my attempts.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here's one attempt.
March 7th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Absolutely amazing- all of them!
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise