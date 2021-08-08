Sign up
Photo 724
treebw
My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a black and white photo of various textures and contrasts, so I tried a photo of my tree trunk.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
8th August 2021 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
contrast
,
trunk
,
texture
,
bw
,
get-pushed-471
Lisa Poland
ace
@lynbonn
Here's one attempt.
August 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
