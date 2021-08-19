Previous
The Saroff Effect by homeschoolmom
The Saroff Effect

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to take a photo in the style of artist Suzanne Saroff. Sadly, I did not have the lighting or glassware to pull off one of her fabulous photos, but here's one attempt.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
