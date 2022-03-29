Sign up
Photo 774
Rosie's new leaves
Leaves are springing out on my rose bush.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
29th March 2022 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
leaves
,
spring
,
rose
,
bush
,
yard
katy
ace
I love the color of the new leaves
March 30th, 2022
