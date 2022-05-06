Sign up
Photo 791
A little water in her beard?
Raindrops on my Edith Wolford bearded iris.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12050
photos
135
followers
192
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th May 2022 4:57pm
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
flower
,
cream
,
spring
,
rain
,
iris
,
yard
,
raindrops
,
edithwolfordbeardediris
Lesley
ace
Such pretty colours
May 6th, 2022
