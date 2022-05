I'll pine for you!

Our giant pine tree is no more. After calling 4 different tree services, a man finally came out and declared that we needed a specialist to take down the 75-foot, bug infested, pine tree up next to our fence and shed. He wouldn't touch it. But then I called Carlos Tree Service. He came an hour later, kicked the tree, and said he'd climb it and take it down no problem. He took it down the next morning. I guess he was the expert we needed.