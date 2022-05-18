Previous
Sun hat kind of a day by homeschoolmom
Sun hat kind of a day

My friend Nancy and I took a day trip to Topsail Beach. The weather was perfect.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Lisa Poland

homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland
Boxplayer ace
Love this with the rim of the hat adding to the view.
May 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great pov
May 25th, 2022  
