Photo 799
Class of 2022
I took senior pics of my friend's son, Joe. I think they turned out pretty good.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
gazebo
,
graduation
,
senior
,
highschool
,
capandgown
,
kiwanispark
,
southernleehighschool
,
joecooner
