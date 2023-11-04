Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
Aahh, Summer!
Almost felt like summer today, nearly 80. It was a beautiful day to go out for photos.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12444
photos
113
followers
178
following
224% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Miscellaneous
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
4th November 2023 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
autumn
,
butterfly
,
stillsummer
