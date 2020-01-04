Previous
Next
We used to live here by homeschoolmom
Photo 1523

We used to live here

We could say that about 3 of the states we passed through on our trip from NC to MN to take my daughter back to school for her last semester - WV, IN and IL.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
417% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise