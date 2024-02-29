Sign up
Previous
Photo 2032
Bad hair day
My maple tree is looking a little frizzy.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
10 years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like....
12549
photos
107
followers
175
following
556% complete
View this month »
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Latest from all albums
3015
2614
2032
824
690
2633
361
227
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
More Challenges
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
29th February 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
maple
