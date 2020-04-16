Granny's ring

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was to photograph my favorite piece of jewelry showing why it was important to me. This figurine belonged to my paternal grandparents. My grandfather married Granny Betty when I was in 3rd grade. I was a flower girl. Not long after that she gave me a "diamond" ring that belonged to her. I wore it for a few years and the "diamond" fell out. When I told her, she laughed and said it was a cheap ring any way and gave me this one. It was given to her by her first husband. I wore it from about age 11 until I got married. After she passed away, my aunt gave me a few trinkets of hers, including this figurine, as well as several things belonging to my grandfather.