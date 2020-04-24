Sign up
Photo 1602
Wait in Your Car!
I stopped by the local craft brewery to pick up my farm to table vegetable delivery. They are doing curbside pickup of growlers of beer, but I had to go inside to get my own vegetable box.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
9411
photos
155
followers
209
following
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
Views
3
Album
More Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th April 2020 4:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
brewery
,
socialdistancing
,
april20words
,
huggermugger
