Wait in Your Car! by homeschoolmom
Photo 1602

Wait in Your Car!

I stopped by the local craft brewery to pick up my farm to table vegetable delivery. They are doing curbside pickup of growlers of beer, but I had to go inside to get my own vegetable box.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Wow, year 6 is complete (Sept. 2019). Here goes year 7. I guess time really does fly when you are having fun! Christian, military spouse...
