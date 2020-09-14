Previous
Ready for his Eagle Board by homeschoolmom
Ready for his Eagle Board

Hunter had his Eagle Scout Board of Review tonight. I took this picture before he went in, while it was still daylight out.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Christian, military spouse (retired), and homeschool mom! I love to travel (and we used to...
