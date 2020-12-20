Previous
Recording Christmas Eve by homeschoolmom
Photo 1719

Recording Christmas Eve

Because of the increase of COVID cases, our church's Christmas Eve Service will be online only this year. We recorded the worship portion this afternoon. I wasn't playing on the worship team for this service, but I was there to record a duet of "Silent Night" (me on flute and the worship pastor on keyboard - he might even edit in himself on recorder). And, I videoed "Feliz Navidad," a very fun song sung by the worship pastor, his wife, and the Hispanic couple on the worship team. It was awesome. Our church had launched a Spanish Speaking service last year, but it didn't start back after COVID.
Lisa Poland

