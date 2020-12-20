Recording Christmas Eve

Because of the increase of COVID cases, our church's Christmas Eve Service will be online only this year. We recorded the worship portion this afternoon. I wasn't playing on the worship team for this service, but I was there to record a duet of "Silent Night" (me on flute and the worship pastor on keyboard - he might even edit in himself on recorder). And, I videoed "Feliz Navidad," a very fun song sung by the worship pastor, his wife, and the Hispanic couple on the worship team. It was awesome. Our church had launched a Spanish Speaking service last year, but it didn't start back after COVID.