Chicken fun by homeschoolmom
Photo 1953

Chicken fun

We had a craft night tonight. We painted chickens and had chicken themed snacks, such as chicken salad, deviled eggs and 'chicken in a basket' crackers.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
