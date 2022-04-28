Sign up
22 / 365
Happy Patrons
Dave and I had to pose for our photo outside Schmidt's Sausage Haus in Columbus, Ohio.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Photo Details
Tags
fun
,
restaurant
,
german
,
columbusohio
,
schmidtssausagehaus
katy
ace
Lol! How fun
May 3rd, 2022
