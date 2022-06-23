Sign up
38 / 365
Crazy hat ladies
One last pic before we all headed home from our little retreat.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Tags
hat
,
ladies
,
retreat
,
women
,
galss
