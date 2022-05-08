Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
28 / 365
Sunflower center
My son came home from his last class at the community college with a sunflower. His teacher is always giving them candy or something special.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12078
photos
135
followers
191
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Latest from all albums
665
214
1989
794
2854
341
1990
29
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Photo Overload
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th May 2022 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
,
brown
,
sunflower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close