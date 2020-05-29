Previous
Driveway flowers by houser934
Photo 2006

Driveway flowers

Another "weed"... I believe this is a type of fleabane (Erigeron).
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Kathryn

@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
For a "weed" it sure made a nice photo. Good capture.
May 29th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
It is one of those eye of the beholder things....very nice flower just in the wrong place. Wonderful details in your shot.
May 29th, 2020  
Sand Lily
I love the flowers that come up where they find a crack. Great find!
May 29th, 2020  
