Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2006
Driveway flowers
Another "weed"... I believe this is a type of fleabane (Erigeron).
29th May 2020
29th May 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2439
photos
43
followers
61
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Latest from all albums
433
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
fleabane
Larry Steager
ace
For a "weed" it sure made a nice photo. Good capture.
May 29th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
It is one of those eye of the beholder things....very nice flower just in the wrong place. Wonderful details in your shot.
May 29th, 2020
Sand Lily
I love the flowers that come up where they find a crack. Great find!
May 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close