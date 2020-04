Day 2: 30-shots of Hands

I grabbed one of the "spiders" that was growing from my kitchen spider plant. It was taken with a cell phone in yellow indoor light and was very muddy.

Using a Topaz "Restyle" filter in PS that purchased long ago, I brightened it up. I haven't touched that tool for several years; it was fun to play around. I guess that is an advantage of having more free time!