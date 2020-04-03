Previous
Day 3: 30-shots of Hands by houser934
Photo 402

Day 3: 30-shots of Hands

"Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand /
And Eternity in an hour"

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43650/auguries-of-innocence
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Kathryn

@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
