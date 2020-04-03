Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 402
Day 3: 30-shots of Hands
"Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand /
And Eternity in an hour"
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43650/auguries-of-innocence
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn
ace
@houser934
Middle, middle. Middle-aged, middle America. I just like taking and editing photos and wanted an excuse to take and post some images....
2361
photos
40
followers
56
following
110% complete
View this month »
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Latest from all albums
1955
1956
1957
1958
400
401
1959
402
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Projects
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
2nd April 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
30-shots2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close