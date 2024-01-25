Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Head Count
The other half has finally got his new 3D printer - two years after ordering it!
It has five print heads and is currently taking up the entire dining room table. I am not looking forward to helping him move it to its final home. It's huge!
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2024
Camera
X100T
Taken
25th January 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
3d printer
,
x100t
,
prusa
