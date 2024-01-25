Previous
Head Count by humphreyhippo
8 / 365

Head Count

The other half has finally got his new 3D printer - two years after ordering it!

It has five print heads and is currently taking up the entire dining room table. I am not looking forward to helping him move it to its final home. It's huge!
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52-week project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
2% complete

Photo Details

