9 / 365
A Flask of Bubbles
Not the camera to attempt this with, but it is my first, "bit of silliness waiting for the kettle to boil" shots for quite a while. ;)
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Humphrey Hippo
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52-week project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Photo Details
Album
2024
Camera
X100T
Taken
26th January 2024 5:17pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
bubbles
,
x100t
FBailey
ace
Nothing wrong with silliness, I think I'm trying to approach this project far too seriously!
January 26th, 2024
