Handspun Hippo Scarf

I made something. :)



Wanted to experiment with a hand spinning technique called 'ply on the fly'. It's where you spin a little bit & then chain-ply it and repeat. It means you ended up with a ball of plied yarn rather than having an additional plying step.

I was expecting it to go poorly so used the scraps of fibre left in the starter kit. It actually went pretty well so decided to actually make something with the resulting 50yds of 3-ply.