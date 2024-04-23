Previous
Circular Gradient Experiment

Another spinning diary shot.

This weekend I tried to do a circular gradient, handblending secondary & tertiary colours with wool combs. I didn't have as much of the main colours as I'd like (I'm still using samples from the Wingham craft box), so the tertiary colours were made in smaller quantities.
Like my rainbow gradient, it was quite an instructive exercise, especially going from the light aqua to the magenta. I think it's a bit like kerning - there's what is technically halfway & what looks halfway.

I've ended up with just over 16g / 50m of 3-ply yarn.

The pics are:
- pre colour blend
- post colour blend
- on the blending board
- rolags
- on the Turkish spindle
- finished hank
