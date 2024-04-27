Previous
Jonny in Quali
Jonny in Quali

Back from our annual jaunt to a rather moist Silverstone for the British GT Silverstone 500 race. I came back with rather a lot of pictures...

This is a panning shot of Jonny Adam in the #87 Blackthorn Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo during qualifying.
Humphrey Hippo

