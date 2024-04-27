Sign up
34 / 365
Jonny in Quali
Back from our annual jaunt to a rather moist Silverstone for the British GT Silverstone 500 race. I came back with rather a lot of pictures...
This is a panning shot of Jonny Adam in the #87 Blackthorn Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo during qualifying.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3850
photos
81
followers
29
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silverstone
,
aston martin
,
british gt
,
jonny adam
,
silverstone 500
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
