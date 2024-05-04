Previous
Amesbury Stonechat by humphreyhippo
40 / 365

Amesbury Stonechat

Had a bimble up to Amesbury in the sunshine.
I was trying to take a shot of a buzzard, but he came & went rather quickly.
This little guy stayed around only slightly longer.
I think he's a stonechat. Possibly.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise