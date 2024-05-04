Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Amesbury Stonechat
Had a bimble up to Amesbury in the sunshine.
I was trying to take a shot of a buzzard, but he came & went rather quickly.
This little guy stayed around only slightly longer.
I think he's a stonechat. Possibly.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Tags
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
,
stonechart
