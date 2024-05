This is one of the cars having fun going around Silverstone on Monday morning as we were packing to leave. I took a lot of pics of it because it was so damn pretty. Had quite a shock when I googled it. It's a car with a lot of history , including being driven by Jim Clark.1955 Lister-Jaguar ‘Flat Iron’Chassis Number: BHL 5Registration Number: HCH 736"The only Lister-Jaguar to ever finish the Le Mans 24 Hours, with Halford and Naylor completing the 1958 edition."