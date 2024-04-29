Previous
Shadows across the Yellow by humphreyhippo
36 / 365

Shadows across the Yellow

The view from our lunchtime layby on the way home from Silverstone.
We watched the cloud shadows for ages. It was very peaceful - but boy does that stuff stink!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise