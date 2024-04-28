Colin's Rooster Tail

Probably not the technically-best shot of the day, but I like it - and it does sum up much of the day. I've been to many rain-logged race events, but this is easily the coldest I've been at a race track (night racing included!).

This time last year we were sweltering.



This is the rear of Colin White's Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo on the International Pits Straight during the rather damp Silverstone 500.

I've been posting shots of Colin's various Ginettas for over a decade. This is the guy we came across on a track day at Castle Combe way back in 2012. Feels like a long time ago!