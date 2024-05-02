Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Temperature Blanket 2024 - April Update
Very dull light for this month's snap but it's way too big for my lightbox. :)
April was very... green, and by green I mean damp. Very, very damp. I'm sure it will stop raining eventually.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
1
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
3852
photos
81
followers
29
following
10% complete
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 12 Mini
Taken
2nd May 2024 1:39pm
Tags
crochet
,
diary shot
,
iphone 12 mini
,
temp blanket project
John Falconer
ace
Lovely image
May 2nd, 2024
