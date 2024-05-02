Previous
Temperature Blanket 2024 - April Update by humphreyhippo
38 / 365

Temperature Blanket 2024 - April Update

Very dull light for this month's snap but it's way too big for my lightbox. :)

April was very... green, and by green I mean damp. Very, very damp. I'm sure it will stop raining eventually.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
10% complete

John Falconer ace
Lovely image
May 2nd, 2024  
