Houndstooth Woven Scarf

Another diary shot (sorry!)



My second weaving test project.

This is a basic 2-2 houndstooth pattern using old acrylic yarn I had in my yarn stash. It's a very useful pattern for showing when you are over-beating (pushing down too much between rows/picks). On the right is a beginning/ending close up of the scarf. The pattern is much less squashed by the end. Still not perfect but much better.



The scarf is about 144cm long. I changed purple a few times but stopped when I ran out of lilac yarn.