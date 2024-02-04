Clean Corner

It's been a hectic week for us here at Hippo Towers. We've had our bedroom ensuite redone with new big shower (taking up the whole alcove!) and new sink & cabinet.

It's meant some early mornings (which are not our thing), lots of drilling into stone tiles and having people in the house all day. It's almost done - just waiting for the shower glass screen to be cut to size. The whole house stinks of silicon but I think it will be worth it. :)



I thought I'd take a few "it will never be this clean again" shots ... and then remembered that nothing looks clean through an unforgiving camera lens. Have settled for this slightly abstract shot of the new sink.