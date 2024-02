Temperature Blanket 2024 - January Update

Diary shot!



Finally remembered to take a progress shot for this year's temperature blanket.

The top row of lilac is the start of February.

I'm going with a different crochet stitch this year. It's called spider stitch in my book, but I suspect it has many names. I'm happy with it so far. Even though it's only a slight variation to last year's stitch, it looks very different.