Inside the Turtle by humphreyhippo
Inside the Turtle

I was winding off my latest attempt at handspun yarn from my turkish spindle and the interior triggered my 'there's a photo there' sense. ;)

Couldn't get a 'proper' camera lens in there but did get the wide angle lens on my iPhone. I think it makes a fun shot.

The turkish spindle creates a centre-pull ball which gets hollowed out as you pullout the yarn.
