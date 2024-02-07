Sign up
Inside the Turtle
I was winding off my latest attempt at handspun yarn from my
turkish spindle
and the interior triggered my 'there's a photo there' sense. ;)
Couldn't get a 'proper' camera lens in there but did get the wide angle lens on my iPhone. I think it makes a fun shot.
The turkish spindle creates a centre-pull ball which gets hollowed out as you pullout the yarn.
Tags
yarn
,
wool
,
spinning
,
handspinning
,
iphone 12 mini
,
hand-spinning
