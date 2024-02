Kingfisher Blend

Diary shot!



The other half has printed me an extension for my niddy noddy (yep, it's really called that), so I can now make all-grown-up full-size 2m wrap skeins - although they are now too big to fit into my lightbox if left straight (it's about 50cm in length).



This is ~200m of 2-ply handspun yarn, made from Wingham Woolwork's Kingfisher merino blend fibre. I'm pleased with the consistency.



Ridiculously pleased with it full stop, tbh. :)