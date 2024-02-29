Rolag Update

I appreciate I've turned into the most boring person in the world (at least photographically), but all I do these days is work & spinning. Hopefully life will get more interesting when it stops raining...
Anyway, here's a quick update to my rolag post from last year. This is the first one spun up into a single on my 'pear & apple wood' support spindle from Kerry Spindles on Etsy. It's my first attempt at support spinning and, whilst I don't feel I have the ergonomics of it down yet, it seems to have turned out ok.