Rolag Update by humphreyhippo
16 / 365

Rolag Update

I appreciate I've turned into the most boring person in the world (at least photographically), but all I do these days is work & spinning. Hopefully life will get more interesting when it stops raining...

Anyway, here's a quick update to my rolag post from last year. This is the first one spun up into a single on my 'pear & apple wood' support spindle from Kerry Spindles on Etsy. It's my first attempt at support spinning and, whilst I don't feel I have the ergonomics of it down yet, it seems to have turned out ok.
29th February 2024

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
