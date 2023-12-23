Sign up
Previous
121 / 365
Rolags
Not quite ready to try these yet, but they look so pretty & I had the lightbox out...
These are merino & silk rolags for handspinning.
I'm hoping, with a little more practice, I can try my hand with these and maybe get enough usable yarn to make something small with.
My camera really didn't seem to like focusing on them.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
0
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3812
photos
92
followers
30
following
113
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd December 2023 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lightbox
,
wool
,
handspinning
,
rolag
☠northy
ace
Ooooh! Lovely indeed! What would you make with them?
December 23rd, 2023
