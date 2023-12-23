Previous
Rolags by humphreyhippo
Rolags

Not quite ready to try these yet, but they look so pretty & I had the lightbox out...

These are merino & silk rolags for handspinning.
I'm hoping, with a little more practice, I can try my hand with these and maybe get enough usable yarn to make something small with.

My camera really didn't seem to like focusing on them.
Humphrey Hippo

☠northy ace
Ooooh! Lovely indeed! What would you make with them?
December 23rd, 2023  
