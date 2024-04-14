Previous
Weekly Spinning Update

Diary shot!
Trying to keep track of my spinning progress.

Here's what I've done this week:
- Finished my Lava & Rainbow rolag spins. The latter went better than the former which ended up a bit less consistent & with less orange than I'd intended.

- Began experimenting with creating my own colours via optical blending on my wool combs. They are pretty vicious! Glad I invested in some knife protectors to put over the spikes. So far I've mostly been using this technique to add white to create lighter shades. The bottom pics are the before & after. The combs are a set of two and you comb the fibre from one to the other a few times until it is blended to your liking.

I've also made some aurora-inspired rolags which didn't quite go to plan. No doubt they will appear when I start spinning them.
