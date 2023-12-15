Previous
Blue Sky, Warm Light by humphreyhippo
119 / 365

Blue Sky, Warm Light

Haven't had much time for photography this week but did like the warm walkway lights against the blue-hour sky as we left Haskins this evening.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful abstract
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise