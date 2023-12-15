Sign up
Blue Sky, Warm Light
Haven't had much time for photography this week but did like the warm walkway lights against the blue-hour sky as we left Haskins this evening.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
3810
photos
92
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
15th December 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
hdr
,
geometry
,
blue hour
,
rx100
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful abstract
December 15th, 2023
