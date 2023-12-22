Previous
Drop Spindle - Early Days by humphreyhippo
Drop Spindle - Early Days

Trying to learn how to handspin yarn.

Had a couple of "a-ha!" moments over the last few sessions and think I'm finally starting to understand.

And yes, I have dropped it. Several times.
