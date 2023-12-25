Happy Hankmas!

Yes not remotely Christmassy - apols and all that - but I’m inordinately proud of this omnishambles of a hank.

This is my first hand spun skein of yarn that’s ’been through the process’ - its hand spun, hand plied, washed and made into a mini-skein.

The yarn itself is terrible - I ‘got’ drafting about halfway through the spin & ‘got’ plying balance about halfway through plying. Either end of the yarn suffers from being poor spin or poor ply - lol. I reckon there’s about 15m of finished yarn here.



It will probably fall apart if I try to use it, but right now it is an heirloom of my kingdom. ;)



Merry Christmas!