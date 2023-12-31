New Forest Anvil

Had a fun, if slightly stressful, day watching the Spengler Cup final (yay Davos ... finally!) and then popped out for a quick bimble around the forest. First bit of sunshine we've had for a while but it didn't last long. Lots of big clouds barrelling through.



Haven't been around much this year again, and not sure what I'm doing next year either - though I think another attempt at a '52 weeks' project & another temperature blanket are on the cards - but I hope you all have a wonderful new year.





First time ever my last shot of the year isn't some kind of water splash, but the drip rig is buried behind piles of yarn. ;)