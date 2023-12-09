Previous
Shadows by humphreyhippo
118 / 365

Shadows

Time has got away from me this week.
I've started the Crochet Society Advent Calendar which has been a bit of a disaster tbh, and lots of 'close out the year' jobs at work before all our contractors go on furlough until the new year.

So tonight, I started trying to mess with a still-life (this week's prompt) scene in Blender based on a set I created for one of the Feb egg shots, but wasn't happy with it. In fact, the only bit I liked was the shadows in the background... so here they are.
Ah well, onwards...
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
The shadows and colours are v appealing - I am envious of your Blender capabilities!
December 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors and composition. The eyes are drawn to the shadows.
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
The shadows are amazing!
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise