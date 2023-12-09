Time has got away from me this week.
I've started the Crochet Society Advent Calendar which has been a bit of a disaster tbh, and lots of 'close out the year' jobs at work before all our contractors go on furlough until the new year.
So tonight, I started trying to mess with a still-life (this week's prompt) scene in Blender based on a set I created for one of the Feb egg shots, but wasn't happy with it. In fact, the only bit I liked was the shadows in the background... so here they are.
Ah well, onwards...