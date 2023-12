Temperature Blanket Project - November Update

On the home stretch now.

I’ve been waiting for better light but it’s not happening, so here’s a quick iPhone update in the drab grey of December.



The black darned lines are temp markers for the end of each month.



November has been rather dull, but sneaked into the colder colours at the end. We even got a row of sparkly grey - which is an average of 0°C and below. Not something that happens around here very much.