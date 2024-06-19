Sign up
53 / 365
Visitor through the Window
Heard an odd noise and saw this chap in our garden. Managed to grab my camera and get a couple of snaps through a closed window before he flew away. He was very small compared to the last one we had in the garden. I'm wondering if he's a juvenille?
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
2024
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2024 2:12pm
Tags
sparrowhawk
,
rx10
,
sony rx10 iv
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 19th, 2024
