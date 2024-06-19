Previous
Visitor through the Window by humphreyhippo
Visitor through the Window

Heard an odd noise and saw this chap in our garden. Managed to grab my camera and get a couple of snaps through a closed window before he flew away. He was very small compared to the last one we had in the garden. I'm wondering if he's a juvenille?
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

@humphreyhippo
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot!
June 19th, 2024  
