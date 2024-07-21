Fibre Fun

Really haven't done any 'real' photography for a while, but here's what I have been up to this week.



Top left is some commercial warp yarn which I've dyed with food colouring and a variety of dyeing techniques.



Bottom left is some handspun yarn made from homemade rolags. The colours were inspired by a picture of corrosion on a copper-steel plate.



The centre picture is one of the warp dyeing projects. The yarn is wound spirally and crocheted together for dip-dyeing. The aim is a single gradient from one end to the other.



Top right is a bobbin of handpsun using a commercial blend of Shetland & BFL fibre. It was an attempt at spinning a thicker single.



Bottom right is a revisit of dyeing with Easter Egg dye tablets. It didn't go brown this time but I also still have white patches so probably used too little water this time instead of too much... I'll figure it out in the end.

