Fibre Fun by humphreyhippo
62 / 365

Fibre Fun

Really haven't done any 'real' photography for a while, but here's what I have been up to this week.

Top left is some commercial warp yarn which I've dyed with food colouring and a variety of dyeing techniques.

Bottom left is some handspun yarn made from homemade rolags. The colours were inspired by a picture of corrosion on a copper-steel plate.

The centre picture is one of the warp dyeing projects. The yarn is wound spirally and crocheted together for dip-dyeing. The aim is a single gradient from one end to the other.

Top right is a bobbin of handpsun using a commercial blend of Shetland & BFL fibre. It was an attempt at spinning a thicker single.

Bottom right is a revisit of dyeing with Easter Egg dye tablets. It didn't go brown this time but I also still have white patches so probably used too little water this time instead of too much... I'll figure it out in the end.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
Photo Details

☠northy ace
These are pretty glorious! Are you using them for knitting / crocheting / weaving projects? What will they become?

Btw…. I’m curious…. How do you “manage” the temp blanket project? I’ve gotten to the point where the blanket is so big it doesn’t fit in the humongous project bag, and i can barely lift it!!!!!! Next year I’m thinking of trying with granny squares although i can foresee they would bring on their own set of challenges 🙃
July 21st, 2024  
Humphrey Hippo ace
@northy The warp yarn is hopefully suitable for a few of the practice projects in my learn to weave book. The dyed merino is for an attempt at a fractal spin project.

The Temp Blanket lives folded up in the top of the plastic yarn box. I gave up trying to keep it in something. :) By this stage, I can usually do my row without unfolding the whole thing.
July 21st, 2024  
