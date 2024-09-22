Previous
Seaming Sunday by humphreyhippo
Seaming Sunday

Realised I didn't have a shot for this week but I'm so done with today so here's my Sunday project.
I've spent the last couple of weeks hatching a plan to copy one of my favourite shirts. This is an intermediary step - copying a t-shirt. It was also a chance to test my 'new to me' overlocker.

I expect I'll be more pleased with it tomorrow when the frustration of curly edges has receded. Ah the false economy of cheap practice fabric (£1/m - bargain!). Anyway, I've learnt lots, used a twin needle for the first time in my regular sewing machine & the overlocker works great. :)
Photo Details

