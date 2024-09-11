Previous
Temperature Blanket 2024 - End of Aug Update by humphreyhippo
78 / 365

Temperature Blanket 2024 - End of Aug Update

A bit later than planned but finally had some sunshine to take an update shot of the temperature blanket today.
August was rather nice. :)
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Humphrey Hippo

@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
21% complete

Kathy A ace
This is looking great!
September 11th, 2024  
