Previous
78 / 365
Temperature Blanket 2024 - End of Aug Update
A bit later than planned but finally had some sunshine to take an update shot of the temperature blanket today.
August was rather nice. :)
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Humphrey Hippo
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. Attempted at 52 project in 2023 & am trying another in 2024 just to keep my hand...
4
1
2024
iPhone 12 Mini
11th September 2024 11:38am
crochet
diary shot
iphone 12 mini
temp blanket project
Kathy A
This is looking great!
September 11th, 2024
